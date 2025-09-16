Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Stock Price Down 2% – Here’s Why

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Free Report) traded down 2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.37.

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

