Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,914 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.5% of Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 108.4% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 1,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Birchbrook Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the first quarter. Birchbrook Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.4% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 73,560 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $515.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $510.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.54.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

