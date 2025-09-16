Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.99. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $190.67 to $205.82 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

