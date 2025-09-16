Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) Receives C$4.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.10.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Kraken Robotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Kraken Robotics from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kraken Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th.
Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.
