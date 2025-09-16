Kroger (NYSE:KR) vs. Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Head to Head Survey

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) and Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Kroger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Kroger shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kroger and Tesco”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kroger $147.12 billion 0.30 $2.67 billion $3.94 17.09 Tesco $89.07 billion 0.45 $2.07 billion N/A N/A

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Tesco.

Profitability

This table compares Kroger and Tesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kroger 1.86% 32.62% 5.79% Tesco N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kroger and Tesco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kroger 0 12 7 0 2.37 Tesco 0 2 3 0 2.60

Kroger currently has a consensus target price of $70.58, indicating a potential upside of 4.82%. Given Kroger’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kroger is more favorable than Tesco.

Dividends

Kroger pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Tesco pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Kroger pays out 35.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kroger has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Kroger has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tesco has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kroger beats Tesco on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys. The company’s marketplace stores offer full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys; and price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets and online; and sells fuel through fuel centers. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities. In addition, it provides banking and insurance and mobile operating services. Further, the company operates a network of one stop convenience stores; and offers data science, technology, software, and consultancy services. Tesco PLC was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Welwyn Garden City, the United Kingdom.

