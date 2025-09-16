Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE) Short Interest Down 27.5% in August

Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 559,600 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the August 15th total of 771,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Laser Photonics stock. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Laser Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:LASE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.10% of Laser Photonics as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laser Photonics Price Performance

LASE stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Laser Photonics has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 3.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Laser Photonics ( NASDAQ:LASE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Laser Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Laser Photonics

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre- and post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50-CTHD, an entry-level dual axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-100-CTHD, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200-CTHD for cleaning rust, remove paints, and other coatings; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300-CTHD, a air-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHS, a single axis laser cleaning and surface treatment system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000-CTHD, a portable handheld roughing laser cleaner; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHS, an handheld laser cleaning, roughing, and surface preparation system; CleanTech Handheld-1500-CTHD, a dual axis fiber laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-2000-CTHD for cleaning rust and remove coatings; CleanTech LPC-3000-CTHD for cleaning and removing rust, corrosion, and other materials; CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; CleanTech Robotic Cell Enclosure, an AI-capable laser cleaning system that eliminates the concerns over human hazard and eye safety; CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool; and CleanTech Robot, an industrial robotic laser cleaning system.

