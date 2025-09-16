Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) vs. Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Head to Head Survey

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) and Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Dividends

Leggett & Platt pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Man Wah pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Leggett & Platt pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Leggett & Platt and Man Wah”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leggett & Platt $4.38 billion 0.29 -$511.50 million $1.03 9.13 Man Wah $2.17 billion 1.11 $264.63 million N/A N/A

Man Wah has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Leggett & Platt.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Leggett & Platt shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Leggett & Platt shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Leggett & Platt and Man Wah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leggett & Platt 3.36% 19.42% 3.96% Man Wah N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Leggett & Platt has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Man Wah has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Leggett & Platt and Man Wah, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leggett & Platt 1 3 0 0 1.75 Man Wah 0 0 0 0 0.00

Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.84%. Given Leggett & Platt’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Leggett & Platt is more favorable than Man Wah.

Summary

Leggett & Platt beats Man Wah on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc. engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire. The Specialized Products segment supplies titanium, nickel, and stainless-steel tubing for the aerospace industry, and serves the construction market with its hydraulic cylinders group. The Flooring, Furniture & Textile Products segment produces an extensive line of components and engineered systems for office, residential, and contract furniture manufacturers. The company was founded by J. P. Products and C. B. Platt in 1883 and is headquartered in Carthage, MO.

About Man Wah

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments. It offers mattresses, smart furniture spare parts, and metal mechanism for recliners. The company is also involved in the production and sale of chairs and other products to railways, cinema chains, airlines, yachts, private clubs and other commercial customers; advertising and marketing of home furnishing products; property investment business; operation, leasing, and management of furniture malls; manufacturing and trading of bedding products, other furniture, and furniture components, as well as foam products; and research and production of smart drive machines and electric regulators. In addition, it offers property management, development, and leasing services; offshore sales, business consultancy, and back-office support services; business management, advertising, and design services; and marketing, logistics, and warehousing services. The company also operates hotel; and sells residential properties. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Fo Tan, Hong Kong. Man Wah Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Man Wah Investments Limited.

