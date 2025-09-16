Lennar (LEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, September 18th. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $9.0085 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningresults page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, September 19, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.04). Lennar had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.20%.The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Lennar's quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN opened at $133.92 on Tuesday. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.80. The company has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lennar from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

