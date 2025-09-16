Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW Stake Lowered by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,397,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 9.8% of Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $310,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 677.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,486 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total transaction of $2,200,207.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,133.74. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $269.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.13.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $272.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.79.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

