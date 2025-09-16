Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Macro Bank Inc. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.1667.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Macro Bank in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research cut Macro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Macro Bank in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company.

Macro Bank Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE:BMA opened at $42.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Macro Bank has a 1 year low of $42.17 and a 1 year high of $118.42.

Macro Bank (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $834.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.51 million. Macro Bank had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 8.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macro Bank will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macro Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.4%. This is a boost from Macro Bank’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. Macro Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.48%.

Institutional Trading of Macro Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Macro Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Macro Bank by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Macro Bank by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Macro Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Macro Bank by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter.

About Macro Bank

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

