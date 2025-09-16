Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Up 0.4% – Here’s Why

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.17. Approximately 30,072 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 66,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $125.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $250.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Mersana Therapeutics Trading Up 0.4%

The company has a market cap of $35.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.75) by ($0.33). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 990.16% and a negative net margin of 212.94%.The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 232,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 81,022 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 361,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 123,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

