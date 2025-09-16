Miami International Holdings, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire on September 23rd (NYSE:MIAX)

Miami International’s (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, September 23rd. Miami International had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 14th. The total size of the offering was $345,000,000 based on an initial share price of $23.00. During Miami International’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MIAX. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Miami International in a report on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Miami International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Miami International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Miami International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Miami International in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Miami International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Miami International stock opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. Miami International has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $39.13.

We are a technology-driven leader in building and operating regulated financial marketplaces across multiple asset classes and geographies. Our MIAX Exchanges, MIAX Futures and BSX marketplaces are enabled by our in-house built, proprietary technology. We believe the speed and performance of our proprietary technology coupled with our fully integrated, award-winning customer service, sets us apart from our competitors.

