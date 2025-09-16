Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Acquired by Modern Wealth Management LLC

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,852 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.7% of Modern Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Plum Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Plum Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,097,614 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $415,139,000 after buying an additional 279,426 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 3,310 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 103,727 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,292,000 after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.54.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $515.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $510.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.34%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

