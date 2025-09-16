Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MIST shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MIST opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $167.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIST. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 30,772 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,770,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

