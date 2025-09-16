Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Shares Up 2% – Should You Buy?

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.06 and last traded at C$4.04. 832,799 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 798,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.
Millennial Lithium Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.04. The company has a market cap of C$395.36 million and a PE ratio of -20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 38.73 and a current ratio of 38.93.
About Millennial Lithium
Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Millennial Lithium
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Reddit Hits Record Highs: Why Wall Street Is Taking Notice
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- After a Strong Wall Street Debut, Klarna’s Real Work Begins
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- 3 Dividend Growers That Fly Under the Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Millennial Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennial Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.