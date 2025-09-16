Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases £136.24 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB – Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban purchased 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 per share, for a total transaction of £136.24.

Get Mitchells & Butlers alerts:

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 15th, Phil Urban purchased 52 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 264 per share, for a total transaction of £137.28.

On Friday, July 18th, Phil Urban purchased 50 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 278 per share, for a total transaction of £139.

On Friday, June 20th, Phil Urban purchased 49 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 279 per share, for a total transaction of £136.71.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 2.7%

MAB stock opened at GBX 268.50 on Tuesday. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 194.40 and a 52 week high of GBX 310. The company has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 270.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 259.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAB. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 280 to GBX 300 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 337.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAB

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitchells & Butlers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitchells & Butlers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.