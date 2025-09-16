Modern Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,190 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,856,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,467,000 after acquiring an additional 122,258 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $12.54.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.