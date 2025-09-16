Modern Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 865 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $15,508,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 172.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 67.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDNS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $358.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.33.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $351.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.37 and a 200-day moving average of $303.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.01, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 19.88%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.810 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.850-6.950 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total value of $343,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 102,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,254,531.05. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.51, for a total value of $60,211.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,213.30. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,180 shares of company stock worth $1,069,232 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

