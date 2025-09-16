Modern Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Modern Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FI opened at $132.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.22 and a 1-year high of $238.59.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.36.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

