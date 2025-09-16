Modern Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 434.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,041,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480,835 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $279,570,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 4,775.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,338 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,717,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 6,607.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,235 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.93.

GIS stock opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $75.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

