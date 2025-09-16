Modern Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 149.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 86.8% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth $46,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.69. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $69.84 and a one year high of $156.85.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Arete reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Arete Research raised shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.27.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

