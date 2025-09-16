Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Snap-On Incorporated $SNA

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its position in Snap-On by 78.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-On by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-On by 367.7% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Snap-On by 7.3% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,339,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On in the first quarter worth about $1,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 815,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total value of $1,548,834.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 111,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,557,542.46. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-On Trading Up 2.0%

Snap-On stock opened at $340.19 on Tuesday. Snap-On Incorporated has a 12 month low of $279.74 and a 12 month high of $373.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.11. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. Snap-On’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

Snap-On Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.00.

About Snap-On

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

