Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter valued at about $57,364,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 37.3% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 64.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,669,000 after buying an additional 597,396 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kenvue by 384.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Kenvue by 1.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 359,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kenvue’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 112.16%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

