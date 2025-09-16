Modern Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,974 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The company has a market cap of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.24.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.04.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,811,459.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. The trade was a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $18,397,457. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

