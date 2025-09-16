Modern Wealth Management LLC Invests $290,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 116.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $224.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.58.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $198.00 on Tuesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $169.01 and a 12-month high of $234.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-10.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

