Modern Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated $CORT

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6%

CORT stock opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.82 and a 12-month high of $117.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 18.51%.The company had revenue of $194.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corcept Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $159,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Guyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,778.63. This trade represents a 78.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,215 shares of company stock worth $15,572,699 in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.