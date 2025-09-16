Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 130,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW opened at $263.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.74. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 52.59%.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

