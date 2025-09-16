Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,425 Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTES opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $102.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.70.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

