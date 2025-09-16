Modern Wealth Management LLC Takes $313,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF $EMXF

Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter worth $263,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of EMXF opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $45.35.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.