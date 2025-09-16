MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) vs. Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) Critical Survey

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

Risk and Volatility

MultiPlan has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of MultiPlan shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of MultiPlan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Auto Parts 4Less Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MultiPlan 0 1 0 0 2.00 Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for MultiPlan and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MultiPlan currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential downside of 79.67%. Given Auto Parts 4Less Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Auto Parts 4Less Group is more favorable than MultiPlan.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MultiPlan and Auto Parts 4Less Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MultiPlan $930.62 million 1.07 -$91.70 million ($101.54) -0.61 Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.00 -$17.78 million N/A N/A

Auto Parts 4Less Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MultiPlan.

Profitability

This table compares MultiPlan and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MultiPlan -163.30% -12.14% -1.84% Auto Parts 4Less Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Auto Parts 4Less Group beats MultiPlan on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MultiPlan

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services. It provides payment and revenue integrity services, such as identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim, as well as services to identify and help restore and preserve underpaid premium dollars. In addition, the company offers data and decision science services including a suite of solutions that apply modern methods of data science to produce descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics that drive optimized benefit plan design, support decision-making, improve clinical outcomes, and reduce the total cost of care; and business-to-business healthcare payments and other services. It serves national and regional insurance companies, Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans, provider-sponsored and independent health plans, TPAs, self-insured health plans, property and casualty insurers, bill review companies, and other companies involved in the claim adjudication process. MultiPlan Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

(Get Free Report)

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.