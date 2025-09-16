nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $27.50 to $33.50. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. nLight traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $29.73, with a volume of 1077322 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

LASR has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark increased their target price on nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, nLight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

In other news, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,083,054.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,508.22. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 35,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,010,858.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,513,734 shares in the company, valued at $71,113,534.86. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 337,080 shares of company stock worth $9,048,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in nLight by 12.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of nLight by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of nLight by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of nLight by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of nLight by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 2.44.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

