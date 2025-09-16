nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Trading Up 5.8% on Analyst Upgrade

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.8% on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $27.50 to $33.50. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. nLight traded as high as $30.56 and last traded at $30.32. Approximately 289,958 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 634,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of nLight from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, nLight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.42.

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 35,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,010,858.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,513,734 shares in the company, valued at $71,113,534.86. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $1,083,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 273,118 shares in the company, valued at $7,726,508.22. This represents a 12.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,080 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,167. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of nLight by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 209,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 87,788 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in nLight by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,667,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,495,000 after acquiring an additional 74,163 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in nLight during the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in nLight by 140.4% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,207,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 705,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in nLight by 89.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 60,221 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. nLight had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. nLight’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

