Nova Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Nova Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,678 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.1% of Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nova Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.03 and its 200-day moving average is $211.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Melius Research set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.