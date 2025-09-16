NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Holdings Lifted by CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $88,354,104.48. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,247,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,046,376. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,405,552 shares of company stock worth $721,811,877. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.