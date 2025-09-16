NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is Cim LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cim LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 268,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,874 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 4.3% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.3% in the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 339,121 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,754,000 after buying an additional 57,340 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 51.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 32.9% in the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 38.2% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This trade represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,405,552 shares of company stock worth $721,811,877 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.14%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. DA Davidson raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

