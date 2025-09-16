NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA is First Long Island Investors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

First Long Island Investors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,955 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,496 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.4% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $41,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total value of $11,440,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 75,548,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,524,126,241.50. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $88,354,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,247,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,046,376. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,405,552 shares of company stock worth $721,811,877. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.18. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. DA Davidson raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

