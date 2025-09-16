NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Sold by Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.

Harold Davidson & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.2% of Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harold Davidson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 93,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group now owns 39,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.3% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,611 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.6% in the first quarter. Variant Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 45,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.83.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total value of $53,064,447.43. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,405,552 shares of company stock valued at $721,811,877. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.