NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Stock Position Lessened by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,477 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 103,030 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.5% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 38.2% in the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,398 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,131 shares during the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,345 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,109,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $340,502,000 after buying an additional 803,006 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 23.9% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 318,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,914,000 after acquiring an additional 61,476 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $174.81 and its 200 day moving average is $142.18.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 297,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.19, for a total transaction of $53,064,447.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,749,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,937,396.57. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $13,317,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,142,350.62. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,405,552 shares of company stock worth $721,811,877 in the last 90 days. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Phillip Securities raised shares of NVIDIA from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.