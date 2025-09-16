Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Stake Raised by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,581.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 42.23%.The company had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

Insider Transactions at Omega Healthcare Investors

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,144.64. The trade was a 11.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OHI. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

