ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,196,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,461,043,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076,705 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,957,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,079,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,449 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,339,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,706 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,171,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,879,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,620,000 after purchasing an additional 344,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $72.66 on Tuesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.63 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

