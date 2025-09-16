Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Has $63.69 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 10,976 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 0.0% of Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $63,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $231.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $227.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

