Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,868,648,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,472,482,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 25,934.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,066,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $133,425,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,395,785,512 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $349,532,608,000 after purchasing an additional 49,168,843 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. HSBC set a $220.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.80.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total transaction of $7,772,047.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

