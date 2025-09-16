Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ Shares Purchased by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,229,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,523,000 after buying an additional 535,597 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,601,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,711,000 after buying an additional 226,649 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,821,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,019,000 after buying an additional 209,782 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,485,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,628,000 after buying an additional 34,811 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,394,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,256,000 after purchasing an additional 506,659 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.71. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

