Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 71 to GBX 83. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Pan African Resources traded as high as GBX 79.50 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 79.50 ($1.08), with a volume of 8380180 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.05).

Pan African Resources Stock Up 3.2%

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 1,823.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 60.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 50.28.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African is an African-focused mid-tier gold producer, with annual production capacity of over 200,000 oz/year from long-life (+20 years) underground mines in the prolific Witwatersrand Basin and the Barberton Greenstone Belt, as well as from low-cost high-margin environmentally remediating surface remining operations.

