PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,623,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,334 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 77,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,145,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 254,581 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4,354.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,383,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.46 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

