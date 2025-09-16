PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Receives $14.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 25th.
Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $12.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $14.93.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.46 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 34.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.
PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.
