Peterson Wealth Management Raises Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 608,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $88,354,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,247,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,046,376. This represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,405,552 shares of company stock valued at $721,811,877 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.0%

NVDA stock opened at $177.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

