Plum Street Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Plum Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.8% of Plum Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Plum Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Apple
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. This represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Apple Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $236.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
