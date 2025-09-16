Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.81 and last traded at $51.81. 5,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 37,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.

Principal Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $236.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter.

About Principal Value ETF

The Principal Value ETF (PY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit higher degrees of shareholder yield. PY was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

