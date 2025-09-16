ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRQR shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 45.5% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Trading Down 9.1%

PRQR stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $209.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.36. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.62.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 238.52% and a negative return on equity of 61.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

