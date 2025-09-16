ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Receives $8.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PRQR shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 27th.
PRQR stock opened at $1.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.85. The company has a market cap of $209.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.36. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.62.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 238.52% and a negative return on equity of 61.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).
