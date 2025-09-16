ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Trading Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.54 and last traded at $64.54. 35,638 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 952% from the average session volume of 3,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Down 0.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.02 million, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 132.4% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 6.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 70.7% in the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

